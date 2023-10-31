BASKETBALL PREVIEW: 2023

There’s a new era of basketball on Broad Street.

One of the most historic programs in the country, Temple Men’s Basketball, hired a new coach this offseason. Adam Fisher joins the Cherry and White with no previous ties to the university. He rebuilt his roster from the ground-up after six key players graduated or transferred.

On the other side of Pearson-McGonigle, second-year head coach Diane Richardson had to do some rebuilding of her own. Her roster was down to as few as eight active players last season, so she filled about half the roster with new faces.

With so much uncertainty on both teams, what is the state of Temple Basketball? Who are the key faces leading the programs? How did Richardson build her team or Fisher end up at Temple? What will this season look like for both teams?

Here, our TTN Sports team will try and make sense of some of these questions.

Welcome to the 2023-24 TTN Basketball Preview.

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Fisher fulfills childhood dream as Temple’s next head coach Temple’s new head basketball coach, Adam Fisher, brings unique experience to the role while setting high expectations for the coming season. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS Richardson utilizes family culture to rebuild Women’s Basketball Temple Women’s Basketball head coach Diane Richardson recruits high-level talent by establishing strong relationships with players and their families. | ERIKA MONN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In just six days, the new-look Owls will take the floor after Temple had a tumultuous end to last season. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS. The Owls are looking to improve this season following a disappointing 11-18 season. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Fifth-year guard Aleah Nelson is poised to lead Temple Women’s Basketball to its first-ever American Athletic Conference championship. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Former Temple basketball star Khalif Wyatt returns as director of player development to help restore the program’s success. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS