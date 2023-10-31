BASKETBALL PREVIEW: 2023

There’s a new era of basketball on Broad Street.
One of the most historic programs in the country, Temple Men’s Basketball, hired a new coach this offseason. Adam Fisher joins the Cherry and White with no previous ties to the university. He rebuilt his roster from the ground-up after six key players graduated or transferred.
On the other side of Pearson-McGonigle, second-year head coach Diane Richardson had to do some rebuilding of her own. Her roster was down to as few as eight active players last season, so she filled about half the roster with new faces.
With so much uncertainty on both teams, what is the state of Temple Basketball? Who are the key faces leading the programs? How did Richardson build her team or Fisher end up at Temple? What will this season look like for both teams?
Here, our TTN Sports team will try and make sense of some of these questions.
Welcome to the 2023-24 TTN Basketball Preview.
