Election celebrators should quarantine and get tested, city says

Anyone who was in a large crowd of people, including those who celebrated President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential victory in Philadelphia last week, should quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 a week after they were in a crowd, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced in a statement today.



Many voters who took to the streets wore masks but did not practice social distancing, said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley in an interview with CBS3.



“This means that they should stay away from others who are not in their household and, if they absolutely have to be around others, give plenty of distance and wear a mask the entire time,” according to the statement.



Philadelphia has recorded 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to the department.



Cases are rising in every age group, and Philadelphia is considering implementing new COVID-19 restrictions, WHYY reported.



Farley’s biggest concern is still small family gatherings, he said.



Philadelphia health officials advised people not to gather with multiple households for the holidays, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

