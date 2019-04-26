Fashion show rocks Annenberg Hall

FETCH, a fashion club on campus that started last semester, organized the event for student designers on April 25.

FETCH, a student organization dedicated to exploring the relationship between fashion and media, held its inaugural fashion show Wednesday night in the atrium of Annenberg Hall.



About 15 models showed off student designs ranging from simple T-shirts and sweatshirts to intricately-patterned dresses. More than 50 audience members cheered them on as they struck poses.



The event showcased multiple student fashion lines like Sadistic 3legence, Mia Money, Lavish4Life, Somebody gotta do it and Creative Individuals Viable.



“This is a student entrepreneurship-based fashion show so every brand was really pulled together from the ground up from students at Temple, which makes it even more important,” said Teresa Montoni, a senior communication and entrepreneurship major and the club’s founder and president. “You really need to recognize your city brands, especially the ones that you have going on in your own school, so every single design down to the stitch was amazing and I loved every bit of it.”



The club debuted last semester. Its acronym stands for fashionable, entrepreneurship, technology and communication and headquarters.



Madison Wahlberg, a sophomore political science major, attended the show to see her boyfriend, who modeled in the event. The audience members filled the atrium with excited energy during the show, she said.



Tiara Green, a sophomore public relations major, is the club’s incoming vice president. Despite standard technical difficulties behind the scene, she said she was proud of how the first fashion show turned out and tied into the club’s mission.



“We’re trying to encourage other students in Klein to gather experiences, make sure they have something to go to when they graduate,” Green said. “We’re trying to help them channel their inner fashion, but showing them how to link it to media, communication, everything that we learn.”



Moving forward, Green said the club plans to do one fashion show every semester, and hopes to host an outdoor show next spring.

