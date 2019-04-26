Temple’s Rock Ya-Sin picked in second round of NFL Draft

The former Temple football cornerback will join the Indianapolis Colts, after being chosen as the 34th overall pick in the second round on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ya-Sin was widely projected to be a first-round pick but fell into the second round. He will join former Temple cornerback Nate Hairston, who was drafted by the Colts in 2017.

At Temple, Ya-Sin played a primarily played press coverage, which will allow him to fit into the Colts’ defense. Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is known to develop cornerbacks well.

Ya-Sin transferred to Temple in January 2018 from Presbyterian College. He earned a single-digit jersey number in his only season with the Owls.



Last season, the former cornerback tallied 47 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defended. His strong play helped him earn national recognition which got him invited to the Reeses’ Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine earlier in the year.



Ya-Sin is expected to be the first of what could be three Owls taken in the NFL Draft. Former running back Ryquell Armstead and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe are projected to be picked in the later rounds of the draft on Saturday.



Former safety Delvon Randall and wide receiver Ventell Bryant are projected to be undrafted, but could potentially be drafted on Saturday with Armstead and Dogbe.

