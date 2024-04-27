Jordan Magee drafted by Commanders

Magee is the first Owl drafted to the NFL since 2020 after an impressive showing in his final season on North Broad Street and at the NFL Combine.

Former Temple linebacker Jordan Magee was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon. He is the first Temple player picked in the draft since 2020 when four Owls had their names called.

The single-digit made a significant impact on the Temple Football program in his five seasons on North Broad Street. After considering the NFL last season, Magee opted to take a graduate year with the Owls in 2023 and finished in the top 10 among defenders in the American Athletic Conference in tackles and tackles for loss.

He earned second-team All-AAC last season despite playing just eight of the Owls’ 12 games, as he battled injuries leading to a surgery in the offseason.

Magee took the draft world by storm this spring with his performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the beginning of March. The six-foot-one, 228-pound prospect ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, which was the fifth-fastest time among players at the position. He also finished in the top five in the 10-yard split, broad and vertical jumps despite being limited due to his injury.

He made waves at Temple’s Pro Day as well, mentioning he had visits with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Giants and New England Patriots during the month leading up to the draft. He also worked out with the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles’ coaches separately at Temple’s STAR Complex.

Magee is now one of nine Owls in the NFL and has the opportunity to make the Commanders’ final roster throughout the summer and into the fall. He could be a solid backup linebacker with upside as the year goes on.