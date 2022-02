RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Commissioner Omar Sabir renamed his office’s fellowship program to the Samuel S Collington Democracy Fellowship. Emme Marchese, assistant news editor for The Temple News, discusses the name change to honor Collington’s legacy

Temple University is not going through with its original plan for renewable energy, citing the cost and the lack of space. Ashley Ortega, a freelance writer at The Temple News, discusses the university’s decision