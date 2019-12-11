Temple University student condemned for calling North Philadelphia “the ghetto” in TikTok video

The student has reportedly been sacked from Temple’s Owl Team after the video went viral on Twitter.

A TikTok video posted by a Temple student has received backlash on Twitter for its characterization of the neighborhood around the university as “the ghetto.”



The video depicts the student walking from Temple to nearby houses mouthing audio from the Real Housewives of Atlanta in which Nene Leakes exclaims “oo, ah, the ghetto.” The video is captioned, “going to a city school and walking two blocks off-campus for a party.”



just saw this tiktok and its so dry yall ever hear of Gentrification ?? like dont come to a school if youre going to make fun of the conditions locals are forced to live in bc theyre being pushing out all the fucking time pic.twitter.com/VAFRhD1JBc — 👁👅👁 (@issalina_) December 10, 2019

Tweets criticizing the video have been liked and retweeted thousands of times.



“I swear so many college students don’t have respect for the city their school is in, as if these universities aren’t displacing people and changing neighborhoods,” a user wrote in response to the video. “Y’all are the visitors in this situation if you’re not from the area.”



“We appreciate you bringing this video to our attention,” the university wrote in response to a Twitter user on Thursday. “This is upsetting, disappointing and never acceptable.”



We appreciate you bringing this video to our attention. This is upsetting, disappointing and never acceptable. We have addressed this issue with the student involved. Thank you. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) December 11, 2019

The student who posted the video could not be reached for comment.



The student in question had been provisionally accepted to serve as an Owl Team Leader earlier this semester but the offer was rescinded when Temple administration was made aware of the video, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university.



Owl Team Leaders are responsible for assisting with summer orientation for new students. The student who posted the TikTok had not yet gone through the orientation and education sessions required for leaders, Betzner said.



“Part of what they learn is that as ambassadors and representatives of Temple University, the things that they post on their personal social media are to be construed as being representative of the university,” Betzner said.



The Temple University Progressive NAACP called on both the student and the university to apologize earlier today in a press release that was posted on Twitter and Facebook by Gary Lawery, the organization’s press and publicity chair.



“Racial insensitivity serves no purpose on Temple’s campus and is not conducive to the already fragile relationship between Temple University and the North Philadelphia community,” Lawery wrote in the press release.

