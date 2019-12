The student had $102 stolen from him at gunpoint

A male Temple student is unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint at around midnight, said Charlie Leone, the director of Campus Safety Services in an email to the Temple News.



The student was walking along the 1400 block of Willington Street when he was approached by another male who threatened him with a handgun, Leone wrote.



The male took $102 from the student and fled the area, Leone added.