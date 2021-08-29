Owls remain winless after tie against Bearcats

The Temple University women’s soccer team tied with Binghamton University after both teams failed to score a goal through two overtimes.

Following her 15-save gem last Friday against the University of Pennsylvania, Owls’ junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein was given the day off Sunday due to the quick turnaround between games this weekend.

The Owls (0-1-2, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) tied 0-0 in overtime against Binghamton University (2-1-1, 0-0 The America East Conference) at the Temple Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

In her first NCAA start, freshman goalkeeper Kyla Burns pitched a shutout and registered four saves for the Owls.

“I think our goalkeeping position is one of our deepest positions,” said head coach Nick Bochette. “We really like [Burns] a lot. You can train all the time but you need those game minutes to really sharpen your skills.”

Although Temple failed to register a goal for the second time in three games, the team created several offensive opportunities for themselves. Junior forward Hailey Gutowski led the way with five shots, four of which were on goal.

Gutowski’s best scoring chance came at the 85th minute, when she had an angle and clear shot on goal. However, Bearcats’ senior goalkeeper Haylee Poltorak made an impressive save, diving to stop the ball in the bottom left corner of the net.

In the 83rd minute, Binghamton had a breakaway opportunity on goal, but it was shut down due to an offsides call.

Temple had another excellent scoring chance at the 108th minute, when sophomore defender Róisín McGovern had a clean look at the net, but was blocked by Poltorak.

Seconds later, Owls’ freshman forward Kyla Tucker also had a chance on goal, but was again denied by Poltorak, who celebrated after making consecutive overtime saves.

“I certainly would have liked to create more opportunities today,” Bochette said. “We had a great chance there in overtime, but I still think we can make better decisions and we did not maximize our ability in the final third.”

Bochette also mentioned he was proud of the team for how they responded to such a quick turnaround after just playing two days prior to Sunday’s game, he said.

“We had a lot more minutes played by a lot of different players which was very important,” Bochette said. “I think that it is very important for younger players to get minutes leading up to conference play, and that we continue to learn as a group.”

Temple’s next game is on the road against Towson University (1-1-1, 0-0 The Colonial Athletic Conference) on Thursday at 7 p.m.