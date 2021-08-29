Temple freshmen move into residence halls for in-person fall semester New students moved into on-campus housing from Aug. 16 through Aug. 20 for the start of the Fall 2021 semester, which will take place primarily in person. 29 August 2021 Erik Coombs Multimedia, Multimedia, Web Exclusives Nevaeh Robinson (right), a freshman sociology and organization business major, and Eryn Waters, a freshman finance major, discuss their first few days on Temple’s campus on August 20. | RYAN ENOCH / THE TEMPLE NEWS
