Owls earn tie against Broncs

Temple University women’s soccer team tied with Rider University, despite recording 31 shots throughout the game.

Fresh off of her American Athletic Conference goalkeeper of the week award, Owls’ junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein had two crucial saves to keep the game tied late in overtime.

The Owls (0-2-3, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) tied 1-1 against Rider University (1-2-1, 0-0 The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) at the Temple Sports Complex on Saturday night.

In the 31st minute, the Broncs scored when senior forward Nikki Arrington took a shot from inside the penalty box that snuck by Stablein.

The Owls responded roughly four minutes later, when junior forward Emily Kavanaugh scored Temple’s lone goal of the night following a corner kick.

Owls’ head coach Nick Bochette mentioned the team put pressure on their opponents, but he is frustrated with Temple’s inability to convert on those chances, he said.

“It is a palpable frustration now and it has to come,” Bochette said. “I don’t think these things come by chance, you have to create your own luck, and we have to go out there and take it so we have to be more clinical in the final third.”

The Owls had dozens of scoring opportunities throughout regulation, but perhaps their best chance came in overtime, when freshman midfielder Moa Andersson weaved through defenders and took a shot and missed off the crossbar.

The Broncs also had a chance for a goal in overtime during the 105th minute, after Arrington took another shot on goal, but was denied by Stablein.

“That was a massive double save from [Stablein],” Bochette said. “We lacked fitness there towards the end and we got a little too tilted towards the attacking end and having a backstop like [Stablein] is just wildly important.”

Stabein entered today’s contest leading the AAC in saves and saves per game and second in save percentage.

The Owl’s next game is on the road against Saint Joseph’s University (0-4-1, 0-0 The Atlantic 10 conference) on Sept. 9 at 7:00 p.m.