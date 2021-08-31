FOOTBALL PREVIEW 2021

Temple University football will return to a traditional fall season and take the field under the lights on Sept. 2 against Rutgers University.

Temple University football is putting their past behind them as the Owls open their season on Sept. 2 at Rutgers University.

It’s been seven years since Temple football made their way to Piscataway, New Jersey, where the Owls lost 23-20 to the Scarlet Knights on Nov. 2, 2013.

Head coach Rod Carey is ready for the Owls to lace up their cleats and compete, after spending half of their training camp at SUNY Maritime college in the Bronx, New York City.

With an emphasis on team culture, Carey prioritized the players getting to know each other off the field, in hopes of having those connections translate onto the field.

Part of Carey’s motivativation for putting extra emphasis on culture could be because 13 players entered the transfer portal last season and COVID-19 complications, which limited the Owls to seven games.

Nevertheless, the Owls are entering this season with much more confidence and primed to employ a dynamic team featuring a blend of new faces and experienced players.

Temple will compete in 12 games this season and could expect to benefit from a traditional fall.

“It’s time to compete,” Carey said.

Temple football players warm up at a practice at Edberg-Olson Hall on Aug. 20. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

