Owls’ new transfers hope to make a strong impact

Temple University football added several new transfers this season, including players who transferred from conferences like the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12.

Some of this season’s transfers include D’Wan Mathis from the University of Georgia, Ra’Von Bonner from the University of Illinois, Iverson Clement from the University of Florida, Cameron Ruiz from Northwestern University, Jerquavion Mahone from the University of Kentucky, Will Rodgers from Washington State University, Amad Anderson Jr. from Purdue University and Keyshawn Paul from the University of Connecticut.

However, there are four players who could see plenty of field opportunities. Here are the guys to keep an eye out for this season.

WILL RODGERS

Rodgers, a senior defensive end, came to Temple after four years with the Cougars, where he began as a freshman during the 2017 season. He appeared in seven games and played both on the defensive line and special teams.

During the 2018 season, Rodgers started in eight of his 13 games played, and he finished with 23 tackles and four sacks. He recorded a team-high of four sacks during the 2019 season and started 10 of the 12 games he played, while finishing with 27 recorded tackles.

Rodgers entered the transfer portal during the 2020 season after playing in two games. During the 2021 preseason, he earned the preseason fourth-team All-American Athletic Conference recognition.

As a pass rusher, Rodgers views himself as an attacker in a hunting mindset, applying constant pressure while staying unpredictable, he said.

“You’re only as strong as your weakest link so we’re a unit, we’re working together, and everybody has a role that they have to play,” Rodgers added.

CAMERON RUIZ

Ruiz, a redshirt-junior cornerback, made the move to Temple from Northwestern, where he appeared in 12 games during the 2018 season. He made 26 tackles and broke up four passes as a redshirt-freshman.

In the 2019 season, Ruiz started nine of the 11 games he played in, and ended the season with 44 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.

He started and recorded his first career sack in 2020 and tied for his career-high in sacks before transferring to Temple this summer.

Ruiz displayed his skills at their team practice on Aug.17, after he dove for a pass deflection in the middle of the field, which prevented a touchdown.

D’WAN MATHIS

Redshirt-freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis joined Temple’s program after he transferred from Georgia this offseason. Mathis redshirted his 2019 season due to an emergency surgery to remove a brain cyst. He was the co-winner of the David Jacobs Award from Georgia for overcoming the injury.

He made his first collegiate start as a quarterback in 2020 for the Bulldogs and completed eight of 17 passes for 55 yards.

The Temple Football Fall Practice Blog highlighted several plays involving Mathis as quarterback, consisting of a handful of 30, 40 and 50-yard touchdown passes, in addition to one 60-yard touchdown pass to graduate student wide receiver Randle Jones during an 11-on-11 drill.

“Without them, I can’t do it alone, I can’t do it by myself no matter what,” Mathis said. “No matter how many touchdowns I throw that game, no matter what I do, if we can’t protect, if running backs can’t run and get yards then at the end of the day, we’re not gonna be able to do it alone. So I don’t look at it as it’s gonna fall on me. I look at it as it’s gonna fall on all of us.”

D’Wan Mathis, freshman quarterback, warms up during an Owls’ practice at Edberg-Olson Hall on Aug. 20. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

AMAD ANDERSON JR.

Anderson Jr., a redshirt-sophomore receiver, came to Temple from Purdue, where he started in eight out of 12 games he played in for the 2019 season, and finished off with 31 receptions for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

In Purdue’s 2020 season, he appeared in five games with five catches for 19 yards, then he made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

Anderson showcased his talents in the first scrimmage practice on Aug. 14, where he caught a slant pass and got past a defender for a 30-yard gain.