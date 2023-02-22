February 22: Lost Battle

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple Men’s Basketball snapped a four-game losing streak in Sunday’s win against Tulsa, doing so without guard Khalif Battle. Meanwhile, Temple’s women are in a five-game drought with only two games remaining in the regular season. Temple Lacrosse also has a chance to earn a ranked win, gymnastics has hit its stride and football now has its official schedule for next season. Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sat down with beat reporters Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak to discuss it all this week.