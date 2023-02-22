February 22: Lost Battle

Temple Men’s Basketball snapped a four-game losing streak in Sunday’s win against Tulsa, doing so without guard Khalif Battle. Meanwhile, Temple’s women are in a five-game drought with only two games remaining in the regular season. Temple Lacrosse also has a chance to earn a ranked win, gymnastics has hit its stride and football now has its official schedule for next season. Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sat down with beat reporters Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak to discuss it all this week.
