February 28: Break “the status quo”

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Sitting at 17-10 Women’s basketball is first in the American Athletic Conference. While the men’s team is 10-17 and 3-11 in conference play, sitting near the bottom of the AAC. Despite these stark differences in performance promotional events and other activities favor Men’s Basketball in contrast to Women’s Basketball. Editor-in-Chief Fallon Roth and Sports Editor Declan Landis talk about the history of inequality in sports and what can be done.

Temple Libraries surveyed Temple students in the Spring and Fall 2023 semesters in collaboration with Affordable Learning PA on their feelings and experiences with purchasing course materials for classes. Temple students were shown to be more concerned with the extra costs of taking classes than state and nationwide students. News Editor Sidney Rochnik talks about the burden that Temple students have faced.