February 7: Lacrosse Preview

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple Women’s basketball has struggled in the past few games and the men’s side is facing a 7 game losing streak the sports editors talk about what this means for both teams. On the other hand, fencing has found success at the northwestern duels and lacrosse is at the start of a promising season. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.