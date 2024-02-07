Tyron Carrier named wide receivers coach

Tyron Carrier has been named Temple Football’s newest wide receiver’s coach, head coach Stan Drayton announced in a press release on Tuesday. Carrier will replace Jafar Williams, who spent two seasons in the position.

“I’m excited to add Tyron to the staff,” Drayton wrote. “Tyron has worked with some outstanding offensive minds in his coaching career. I think he brings a disciplined approach to the receiver group and fresh ideas to the offensive staff.”

Carrier served as the outside receivers coach for head coach Hue Jackson at Grambling State last season after stops at Texas A&M Commerce and Houston. However, Carrier’s biggest success was at West Virginia, where he helped wide receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings Jr. become two of just five players in the country with at least 13 touchdowns.

West Virginia was consistently one of the best passing teams in the country, and Carrier was a big reason the Mountaineers found success.

The Owls had just two wide receivers reach more than 500 yards last season. Amad Anderson Jr. was Temple’s leading receiver, earning nearly 650 yards, but he graduated and declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 21. Only three players have hit the 500-yard mark with Williams, as Jose Barbon reached more than 900 yards in 2022.



Temple has some young players in the receivers room, and Carrier will be tasked with furthering that talent. At least 40 new players have entered the program, and several could be key players in Temple’s new-look offense.