Finding my faith and purpose throughout college

My longest stint at church lasted two weeks, the minimum time required to get baptized. I was four months old.



Growing up, my mom would threaten to “send me to the nuns” when I was acting up. I never met a nun before, but I pictured them to be secretly evil human beings underneath their alarmingly-conservative black gowns, always ready to fire up their rulers and release their pent-up aggression from years of convent life. Going to church with my grandfather was a punishment, not a “Sunday fun-day” activity. I would cry in the pews, loudly, for two hours.



Suffice to say, religion was never really my thing. That is until I went to Dr. Jacob Kim’s Intellectual Heritage class in the fall semester of my freshman year.



During the first week of class, we discussed a few readings from Kim’s book, “Race and Poverty in the Americas.” In the book, he touched on a variety of topics, but it was his stance on religion that resonated with me the most. Everything, he told us, is religion, and everyone is religious.



I thought he was insane. There is no world in which I am religious. It’s not possible. I don’t go to church. I don’t pray, unless my daily wishes at 11:11 p.m. count. I don’t even think I own a Bible. After a lot of self-reflection, and a whole lot more skepticism, I eventually got over these misconceptions, and I realized that he was right: I am religious, and so is everyone else.



Today, society places religion into narrow categories: Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam. Because of this, the legitimacy of other lesser known, but often more frequently practiced, religions are rarely acknowledged: running, hiking, football and even Atheism are all religions.



I know, it seems crazy, but think about it. Religion is simply something that one believes in to such an extent, that they choose to lead their lives by it. It’s about the feelings and the rituals, not the subject matter. Running, for example, was once my religion. I ran four days total: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Two medium-length runs, six to eight miles, a short run, four miles, and a long run, eight to 10 miles. I kept my shoes pre-tied and my hat on tight. I listened to podcasts during long runs and music during short runs. I always went an hour and a half before sundown after my daily chocolate-almond protein bar. Then, I would go home, shower and eat dinner.



My ritual, my religion, was no different from “traditional” religions. Sunday church and Sunday runs, post-church brunch and post-run dinner, congregations and running clubs, retreats and races, Bibles and Runner’s World magazines — all of these involve the same ideologies. Runners, like Christians, believe in something strongly, and they dedicate themselves to living according to that belief.



Thinking about religion in this way, I realized that my life was full of religion. Food was and continues to be one of my most prominent religions. As a child, I felt very strongly about eating snow cones and chocolate. As I got older I became more interested in cooking, beginning with Oreo dirt, moving up to pasta, and now I’ve graduated to homemade almond butter and self-constructed vegan recipes.



Today, I see food as a social and spiritual experience, particularly my sweet maple cornbread, which is most definitely worth a few hallelujahs. That is the beauty of this view of religion: the freedom it gives for change. My food practices have changed over the years, but that doesn’t lessen its existence as my religion.



Oftentimes we see religion as something that must be consistently practiced in the same manner forever. We think that skipping a day or two of church or not wearing a cross anymore means that someone isn’t religious anymore, but that’s not true. Religious practices are allowed to change and so is one’s actual religion.



I recently abandoned running as one of my religions and took up yoga, but that doesn’t mean I was giving up on religion altogether, nor was I succumbing to a life of sin, because religion isn’t one single, preset doctrine that I must follow for eternity.



Religion is, in essence, everything in one’s life that makes it worth living.



And so, with that, I plan to continue living according to my religions, none of which will include nuns, or rulers or church pews.

