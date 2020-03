As of Monday, there were 10 presumed positive cases of COVID-19.

This story is developing.

There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

New Jersey also reported the first coronavirus-related death. A 69-year-old man died, Lt. Gov Sheila Oliver announced at a press conference on Tuesday, the Inquirer further reported.

There are no additional details of the Philadelphia case at this time.