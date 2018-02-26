Five Temple lacrosse players score hat-tricks in road win

Five players scored at least three goals for the Owls (3-2) as they defeated Lafayette College (0-3), 18-15, at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The victory secured coach Bonnie Rosen’s 100th win during her 12 years at Temple.

Rosen said she was more pleased with Temple’s complete game instead of her personal milestone.

“I was thrilled with the way our team played today,” Rosen said. “Every person on the field brought their game to make the team better today.”

Freshman midfielders Jackie Cerchio and Jen Rodzewich recorded their first career hat-tricks against Lafayette. Rodzewich also added two more goals and two assists for a game-high seven points.

Sophomore midfielders Maddie Gebert and Olivia Thompson have now had hat tricks in back-to-back games. Junior midfielder Amber Lambeth also scored three goals, including one on a free-position shot.

“We’re really looking for impact everywhere, from our seniors to our freshmen,” Rosen said.

Senior attacker Nicole Barretta, the Owls’ leading scorer, did not play for an undisclosed reason, which changed Temple’s plan of attack. Rodzewich, senior attacker Toni Yuko and sophomore midfielder Meghan Hoffman, started for the Owls.

Hoffman made her second straight start, while Yuko and Rodzewich made their first starts of the season.

“In order to be successful this season, we’re going to need a lot of people to step up and be able to play in their roles,” Rosen said.

Temple allowed the first goal for the fifth time this season, but the team quickly grabbed the advantage thanks to Rodzewich.

The Leopards got as close as three goals before time ran out on their comeback attempt. Lafayette outscored Temple 7-4 in the final 20 minutes.

“I was not surprised to see them come back,” Rosen said. “This is a younger team and we have to learn how to play these games.”

Temple’s next game is on Friday at 3 p.m. at Howarth Field against James Madison University, which is the No. 8 team in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll.