Temple men’s tennis wins by five points without a starter

Temple remained undefeated at home after Saturday’s 6-1 win against Binghamton University at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

Temple (6-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) bounced back from its loss to East Carolina last weekend. In their fourth consecutive win at home, coach Steve Mauro’s team only surrendered one point when sophomore Eric Biscoveanu lost in fourth-flight singles. Temple has now won three of its past four matches.

“I was happy with the guys’ effort,” Mauro said. “We’re still in the process of recovering from the flu as a team, but we were able to play well and come out on top. We just need a week of rest, and we should be in good shape for the matches ahead of us.”

Junior Uladzimir Dorash missed the match with an injury. Dorash also didn’t play on Jan. 22 against the University of Virginia or on Jan. 26 against St. Francis College.

Sophomore Francisco Bohorquez played in Dorash’s place. Biscoveanu and Bohorquez won, 6-3, in doubles, and Bohorquez also won his singles match.

Senior Thomas Sevel and junior Alberto Caceres Casas continued their doubles hot streak, winning their match, 6-2, in the top flight. The pair has yet to lose a match.

In singles, the Owls posted a 5-1 record. Sevel and Caceres Casas once again made their mark, winning their matches 7-5, 6-3, and 7-5, 6-2, respectively. Freshman Mark Wallner beat Bearcats freshman Alejandro Pena, 6-4, 6-1, in the final flight.

Temple’s next match will be against Wagner College on Friday at Penn.

“We’re going get back to some good practices, and this Wagner match should help prepare us for the bigger challenges coming up,” Mauro said.