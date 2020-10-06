Food trucks fuel families

On Saturday, Kamp for Kids, a statewide nonprofit organization helping underserved children and children with autism, hosted a drive-in food truck festival from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fishtown Crossing on Aramingo Avenue and Hagert Street. Dozens of families tailgated in the parking lot while social distancing, ordered from food trucks and bought accessories from vendors.



Penni Morton, 50, of Feasterville, Pennsylvaia, directs Kamp for Kids with her husband, Tim, who she started the organization with in 2013. The nonprofit helps families in need worldwide and hosts events, offers assistance and facilitates community programs.



“We’ve always wanted to work with children, we just have a heart for them,” Penni Morton said.



The drive-in food truck festival is one of many events Kamp for Kids hosts throughout the year to raise money and donate all proceeds to programs helping children with autism attend summer camp and other events.



Food trucks like The Little Sicilian, El Tlaloc and Battiano’s Ice Cream set up shop in the parking lot and took orders and pre-orders to help limit wait times and contact with attendees.



Patti Sims, 60, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, volunteered at the food festival with her daughter, Emily, selling cotton candy and handing out brochures about Kamp for Kids.



One of Sims’ favorite parts of volunteering at these events is seeing Emily, who has autism, be able to socialize with others.

10.6_LiveInPhilly_KampForKidsFoodTruckFestival_JeremyElvas2 Attendees wait in line for The Little Sicilian food truck, which sells Sicilian street food like riceballs and ravioli. 10.6_LiveInPhilly_KampForKidsFoodTruckFestival_JeremyElvas11 The Battiano’s Ice Cream food truck sells a variety of desserts such as gelati and milkshakes. 10.6_LiveInPhilly_KampForKidsFoodTruckFestival_JeremyElvas8 Josias De Peña and his friends tailgate in the parking lot. 10.6_LiveInPhilly_KampForKidsFoodTruckFestival_JeremyElvas9 Carnitas tacos from the El Tlaloc Mexican food truck. 10.6_LiveInPhilly_KampForKidsFoodTruckFestival_JeremyElvas7 Patti Sims talks to an attendee about Kamp for Kids at the food truck festival. 10.6_LiveInPhilly_KampForKidsFoodTruckFestival_JeremyElvas13 Food trucks, vendors and attendees gathered around the parking lot for the food festival. 10.6_LiveInPhilly_KampForKidsFoodTruckFestival_JeremyElvas4 An employee of Battiano’s Ice Cream sells a cup of lemonade from their food truck.

“She’s able to help out and feel proud of being able to help out,” Sims said. “For her to say that and do that, I love it because it pushes her out of her comfort zone.”



Josias De Peña, 25, who lives near Grape Street and Manayunk Avenue, attended the festival with his friends after seeing the event advertised on Facebook.



“The nice thing about events such as this one is that it’s fostering a sense of community,” De Peña said. “People can come out, have good food and fellowship and be able to give back to individuals who don’t have the same level of resources as other folks. Anytime that I’m able to come out, eat good food and contribute to a good cause, it’s a win-win all around.”

