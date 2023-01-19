Former linebacker Jarred Alwan dies at 29

Jarred Alwan played four seasons for the Owls from 2013-2016, Temple Football announced Thursday.

Former Temple Football outside linebacker Jarred Alwan has died, Temple Football announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Alwan was a three-year letter winner for the Owls and was the lone true freshman to start for Temple in the 2013 season opener against Notre Dame.

The former linebacker accumulated 1.5 sacks, 73 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 14 starts during the 2015 season.

Narci Alwan, Jarred’s mother, organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the cost of a funeral service. The fundraiser has already received nearly $24,000 in donations.

“We are all devastated and caught off guard by my son, Jarred’s loss,” Narci Alwan said. “We want to give Jarred the memorial he deserves to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Several of Alwan’s former Temple teammates, including current Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich took to Twitter in remembrance of the 2016 Temple graduate.

Alwan, a Winslow, New Jersey, native and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, resident, attended Camden Catholic High School prior to playing at Temple University.