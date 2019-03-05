Former Temple football standouts impress at NFL Scouting Combine

Former running back Ryquell Armstead and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are both rated as potential NFL starters by NFL.com after working out at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through Monday.

Former Temple University football running back Ryquell Armstead and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin competed at the annual NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 to Monday.



Showcasing their athletic ability in front of NFL scouts, general managers and coaches, Armstead and Ya-Sin improved their stock ahead of next month’s draft. Armstead recorded the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among running backs, and he and Ya-Sin both emerged from the workouts graded as potential NFL starters by NFL.com.



Ya-Sin ranked as one of the top-100 prospects after Monday’s workouts and has potential to be a first-round selection, CBS Sports reported. Armstead is currently the 137th overall player in the class, according to The Draft Network’s player rankings.



Armstead impressed the NFL teams in attendance during drills on Friday, the NFL Network reported on its broadcast. Armstead ran the 40-yard dash in an “impressive” 4.46 seconds, ESPN radio host Jonah Tuls tweeted.



Ryquell Armstead has the most impressive 40 so far with 4.46 at his size. Thought he was quicker than fast, but he has some jets. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) March 1, 2019

Armstead did not drop any passes during the straight line gauntlet — a drill player in which a player runs back and forth in a straight line and catches three footballs.



Ya-Sin’s 4.51-second 40-yard dash could make teams consider drafting him in the first round, Bleacher Report’s NFL draft analyst Matt Miller tweeted on Monday.



4.51 official for Rock Ya-Sin. Think we need to get him in that late 1st convo. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2019

Here is @Temple_FB’s Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin’s 40 yard dash. Ran about what I expected. pic.twitter.com/I5BmJ33bbu — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 4, 2019

The former corner also successfully completed the “bail and break” drill in which a player backpedals, turns left and then right before running downfield to catch a pass.



Here is Ya-Sin running the “bail and break drill”. First drill to measure ball skills among other things. pic.twitter.com/9pXPE80TED — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 4, 2019

NFL teams interview players at the combine, and Ya-Sin reportedly impressed coaches who were interested in his background as a two-time state wrestling champion at Southwest Dekalb High School in Decatur, Georgia, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday.



Armstead and Ya-Sin will compete on Monday, March. 18 at Temple’s Pro Day, which is the next step in the pre-draft process. This year’s draft will be from April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.