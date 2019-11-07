Former Temple grounds worker charged with child pornography

A former employee in Temple’s grounds department was charged with three counts of child pornography on Oct. 10, according to court documents.

Mark Montanaro, 56, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the state’s attorney general’s office. A pretrial hearing will take place on Dec. 3.

James Marsh, who is representing Montanaro in the case, declined to immediately comment on the charges.

Montanaro allegedly uploaded an explicit picture of an approximately 12-year-old boy to a public chat in Kik, a free messaging app, in June 2018, using the alias “Paul Montana” and a Temple email, according to the arrest report.

Temple told investigators in March 2019 that the email belonged to Montanaro, according to the report. When confronted about the Kik account, Montanaro allegedly told police that he had used it to view pornography involving teenagers older than 18.

Police searched his cell phone and allegedly found two explicit pictures of approximately 8-year-old boys, according to the report. Montanaro allegedly explained that he had viewed child pornography while searching for other pornography.

Glenn Eck, the associate director of grounds operations, could not be immediately reached for comment.

