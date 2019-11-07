No injuries sustained in shooting off-campus

Shots were fired at a house on Gratz Street after two males engaged in a parking dispute.

Around 9 a.m. this morning, shots fired were reported on the 1800 block of Gratz Street.



The incident was sparked over a parking dispute between two individuals, followed by one of the males firing shots, wrote Charlie Leone, the director of campus safety services, in an email to the Temple News.



The male fired at a house on Gratz, and witnesses who saw the incident relayed information to police and later helped identify the suspect, Leone said.



The Temple University Police Department later went to a house on North 18th Street, arrested the male, and recovered the handgun, Leone added.



No one was injured and the area has since been cleared, but the investigation is still ongoing, Leone said.

