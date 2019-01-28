Police searching for suspects in armed robbery on Monday

Three men stole a cell phone and designer sneakers valued at more than $770.

A 19-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on Bouvier Street near 18th Street early on Monday morning, Temple police reported.



The victim, who is not a Temple University student, was talking with a friend outside, when he was approached by three men, one of them armed with a handgun.



The three men took an iPhone and Balenciaga sneakers valued at more than $770, said Charlie Leone, executive director of Campus Safety. No one was injured during the incident.



Campus Safety Services sent out a TUalert around 3:00 a.m. to notify the Temple community of the armed robbery.



Temple Police stopped three men near the corner of 18th Street and Oxford Street, Leone said, but the victim could not identify them as the armed robbery suspects, and they were released.

