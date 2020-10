The man had stolen merchandise from the Foot Locker on Broad Street near Oxford and had two firearms in his vehicle.

A man was arrested at the Foot Locker on Broad Street near Oxford for stealing merchandise and possessing a rifle and handgun at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man was one of the multiple people officers arrested Tuesday morning as small groups attempted to gain access to stores near Temple University’s Main Campus, Leone wrote.

No damage was done to Temple property, Leone added.