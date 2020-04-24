Former Temple Offensive Lineman drafted by Falcons

Matt Hennessy was the first Temple player to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

Former Temple offensive lineman Matt Hennessy was selected with the 78th pick in the NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.



The Falcons run a zone style offense, which fits what Hennessy does best. He was ranked as the 67th best player in the 2020 class, according to The Draft Network.



Hennessy spent three years as the Owls’ starting center and earned a single-digit as a redshirt-sophomore. In 2018, Hennessy allowed a pressure rate of just 0.6 percent which was the lowest among FBS centers, according to Pro Football Focus.

