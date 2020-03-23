Former Temple QB signs with NFL’s Panthers

P.J. Walker, Temple’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Former Temple and Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.



Walker reunites with former Temple coach Matt Rhule, who was hired by the Panthers on Jan. 7.



Walker played for the Owls from 2013-16. Walker is Temple’s all-time leader in pass attempts, completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Walker also holds the program record for total offensive yards with 11,100 yards.



Walker led Temple to the American Conference Championship in 2016 and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game.



This will be Walker’s second stint in the NFL. After going undrafted in the 2016 NFL draft, Walker spent 2017-18 between the active roster and the practice squad with the Indianapolis Colts before getting cut in 2019.



Walker entered the XFL draft after getting cut and was selected by the Roughnecks. Walker recorded 15 touchdown passes and 1338 passing yards and led the Roughnecks to a league-best 5-0 record.



The XFL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing Walker to sign with the Panthers.

