Fox interim dean announced

Ron Anderson was appointed the interim dean of the Fox School of Business on Monday after the resignation of former dean Moshe Porat.

The search for a permanent dean is expected to begin during the 2019-20 academic year.

Anderson’s appointment comes after Porat was asked to resign following a report that Fox had provided false information to U.S. News & World Report.

Anderson will lead the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management in addition to Fox.

Anderson has been a faculty member at Fox since 2012. He served as chair for the Department of Finance and is a professor of finance.

He began his career as an engineer for oil and gold companies. After earning an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, Anderson took management roles in international businesses, working in South Africa, Bolivia, France, the Netherlands and Germany. His research has been published in several financial journals.

President Richard Englert wrote in an email to the Temple community on Monday that he believes Anderson is “well suited” for the role because of his former experience.

“Ron has the right qualities to help the Fox School community move forward,” Englert wrote. “He is an accomplished researcher and an award-winning teacher who takes great pride in his students’ success.”