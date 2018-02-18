Fox MBA student sues Temple

18 February 2018 Kelly Brennan Breaking News, News, Temple Administration
Fox School of Business’s Online MBA program lost its No. 1 ranking from the U.S. News & World Report last week. The national recognition still appears on signage, like this advertisement in Alter Hall. | ALYSSA BIEDERMAN / FILE PHOTO

Kyle Smith, a student in the Fox School of Business’ online MBA program, is suing the university for the school’s “fraudulent and deceptive business practices,” the Penn Record reported.

Fox’s online MBA program lost its No. 1 ranking last month for “significantly overstating” its test scores to the U.S. News and World Report. Smith alleged that he “paid a premium” to enroll in the once top-ranked program, the Penn Record reported.

The U.S. News and World Report’s ranking formula gives extra weight to programs that report its students standardized test scores.

The school reported 100 percent of its new students standardized test results in the summer and fall of 2017, but only 20 percent of students actually reported test results.

Smith is seeking damages, court costs and interest. The university hired an outside firm to review the school’s reporting processes.

