Fox MBA student sues Temple

Kyle Smith, a student in the Fox School of Business’ online MBA program, is suing the university for the school’s “fraudulent and deceptive business practices,” the Penn Record reported.

Fox’s online MBA program lost its No. 1 ranking last month for “significantly overstating” its test scores to the U.S. News and World Report. Smith alleged that he “paid a premium” to enroll in the once top-ranked program, the Penn Record reported.

The U.S. News and World Report’s ranking formula gives extra weight to programs that report its students standardized test scores.

The school reported 100 percent of its new students standardized test results in the summer and fall of 2017, but only 20 percent of students actually reported test results.

Smith is seeking damages, court costs and interest. The university hired an outside firm to review the school’s reporting processes.