Women’s tennis loses first match after two-week hiatus

Temple lost its fourth straight match, 4-0, on Saturday against East Carolina (5-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Owls (1-4, 0-1 The American) did not win a set in their conference opener. East Carolina junior Celia Ruiz, who is the No. 53 singles player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Feb. 7 rankings, beat senior Alina Abdurakhimova, 6-0, 6-2, in the top flight.

She also won her doubles match with her partner, sophomore Lisa Hofbauer. Ruiz and Hofbauer beat Abdurakhimova and sophomore Cecilia Castelli, 6-4. The Pirates clinched the doubles point with a 6-1 win in the third flight.

In singles, Hofbauer beat senior Monet Stuckey-Willis in the second flight. The Pirates’ third singles win came from sophomore Nastja Rettich, who beat junior Alice Patch, 6-4, 6-1.

Temple’s next match is on Saturday against American Athletic Conference opponent Cincinnati (7-3, 1-0 The American) at 6 p.m. at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls. It’ll be the Owls’ first home match since their season-opening win on Jan. 19 against Morgan State University.