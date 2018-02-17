Temple loses first AAC tennis match of the season

Two starters, senior Thomas Sevel and sophomore Eric Biscoveanu, did not play in Temple’s 5-2 loss to East Carolina (7-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) on Friday in North Carolina.

Without Sevel in the lineup, Temple’s (5-3, 0-1 The American) top doubles pair changed. Junior Alberto Caceres Casas played with freshman Michael Haelen in the top flight. Haelen didn’t play in Temple’s past two matches, a 4-3 win against Navy on Feb. 10 and a 5-2 win against George Washington University the next day. Caceres Casas and Haelen lost, 6-2. East Carolina freshman Wisse Jonker and sophomore Javier Renones won the in third flight to clinch the doubles point for the Pirates.

Temple won the first two singles matches for its only points of the day. Caceres Casas and sophomore Juan Araoz each won in straight sets. The Owls lost the four remaining matches. Freshman Mark Wallner was the only Owl who extended his match to three sets.

Haelen lost, 6-0, 6-0, in the sixth and final flight. He won the only other singles match he played this season prior to Friday when he earned a straight sets victory against St. Francis College on Jan. 26.

Temple’s next match is on Feb. 24 against Binghamton University at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls. It will be the Owls’ first home match after a four-match road stretch.