Princeton lacrosse’s offense scores 17 goals to beat Temple

Princeton University handed the Owls their first loss of the season, 17-4, on Saturday at Howarth Field.

The Tigers, who are the No. 13 team in the Inside Lacrosse poll, opened their season by peppering 34 shots on Temple’s goal.

They opened the game by scoring seven straight goals. Junior midfielder Kathryn Hallett and freshman midfielder Kyra Sears each scored two of their four goals during that stretch.

Sears also had two assists on Saturday to finish with a game-high six points. Only three of Princeton’s goals were assisted.

Sophomore midfielder Tess D’Orsi scored a hat-trick during the Tigers’ 7-0 run to open the game. She had a game-high five goals and nine shots.

Princeton caused 11 of Temple’s 24 turnovers. The last time Temple had 24 turnovers in a game was in a win on March 4, 2015, against Wagner College. Princeton also collected nine more ground balls than Temple in the first half and held the Owls to a 7-for-17 mark on clears.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maryn Lowell played the duration of the game and stopped 17 shots. Princeton took 43 shots on Saturday including the chances that missed the net.

Four different Owls scored. Senior attacker Nicole Barretta scored her 12th goal of the season. She entered play second in Division I in goals behind Arizona State University junior Kerri Clayton. Barretta also had an assist.

Senior attacker Kira Gensler, junior midfielder Amber Lambeth and sophomore attacker Abby Overman also scored. Gensler’s five goals rank second on the team and Lambeth’s four rank third.

Overman’s tally was the first of her career. Senior defender Haile Houck had an assist to record a point for the first time since her three-goal freshman season in 2015.

Temple’s next game is on Wednesday against St. Joseph’s at 3 p.m. at Howarth Field. The Hawks are coming off a 21-8 win against Central Connecticut State University on Saturday.