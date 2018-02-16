Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years performs at TPAC

02_16_2018_Soupyyy_SydneySchaefer-8 Dan Campbell performs at Temple Performing Arts Center on Friday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 02_16_2018_Soupyyy_SydneySchaefer Dan Campbell tunes his guitar before playing the first half of his set at the Temple Performing Arts Center on Friday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 02_16_2018_Soupyyy_SydneySchaefer-5 Fans watch Dan Campbell perform at the Temple Performing Arts Center on Friday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 02_16_2018_Soupyyy_SydneySchaefer-6 Dan Campbell performs at the Temple Performing Arts Center on Friday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 02_16_2018_Soupyyy_SydneySchaefer-7 Dan Campbell, a 2011 education alumnus, performs songs from his band Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties at the Temple Performing Arts Center on Friday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 02_16_2018_Soupyyy_SydneySchaefer-4 Dan Campbell performs to a student audience at the Temple Performing Arts Center on Friday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS 02_16_2018_Soupyyy_SydneySchaefer-3 Dan Campbell performs at the Temple Performing Arts Center on Friday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

As part of the Fox School of Business’s 100th anniversary celebration, Dan Campbell, a 2011 education alumnus, performed an acoustic set on Friday night at the Temple Performing Arts Center. Campbell, who is the frontman of pop-punk band The Wonder Years, performed songs from his side project, Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties to a room of more than 100 people.

For the first half of the show, Campbell performed songs from his Aaron West side project. He then gave a Q&A with audience members after playing some popular songs from the side project, like “Divorce and the American South” and “’67, Cherry Red.” Attendees were able to write questions on index cards, which were then given to Campbell to answer for the audience. These questions included explaining the inspiration behind The Wonder Years’ upcoming album, “Sister Cities” and how to get involved in the music industry and touring as a non-musician.

Campbell was also asked what his college experience at Temple was like. He said he didn’t spend a lot of time invested in college life. He went to class, did his schoolwork and then made music and toured whenever he had the chance.

He said he did remember, however, eating at the Bagel Hut, which is near Montgomery Avenue and Liacouras Walk.

After the Q&A, Campbell played a few of The Wonder Years songs acoustically, including “No Closer to Heaven,” which is from the band’s 2015 album of the same name. He also performed two cover songs, one which was originally written and performed by musician Father John Misty.

“Sister Cities,” the band’s fifth studio album, will be released April 6 through Hopeless Records.

Celebrations for Fox’s centennial will continue throughout this year.