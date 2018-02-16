Tyler, The Creator and Vince Staples perform at The Liacouras Center

16 February 2018 Sydney Schaefer Slideshows
Tyler, The Creator at The Liacouras Center on Thursday night. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Fans lined the entire length of The Liacouras Center on Thursday night, waiting to get into the venue on Broad Street near Montgomery to see performances by DJ Taco, Vince Staples and Tyler, The Creator. Tyler announced the Flower Boy tour with Staples last November and has been on the road since late January. The tour will end in Milwaukee in early March.

Thursday night’s show in Philadelphia didn’t sell out, but the turnout was still large. Hundreds of fans were in seats and on the floor for general admission access. Fans clumped together along the barricade, leaving about half the floor open for people to sit down between sets and dance during the music.

Tyler performed an hour and fifteen minute-long set, illuminated by a starry night sky shining on the video screen behind him and surrounded by forest-themed stage decor. The rapper even gave a shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles for winning Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 against the New England Patriots.

