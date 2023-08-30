Temple Men’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule

The Owls will play 13 games through November and December before conference play.

Temple Men’s Basketball released its non-conference schedule in a statement today. The Owls will play 13 games starting Nov. 6 before entering American Athletic Conference play.

Temple will play five home games during this stretch. After opening the season against Maryland Eastern Shore, who beat Temple for the first time in its program’s history last year, the Owls will face Columbia Nov. 18, Ole Miss Nov. 22 and Bloomsburg Dec. 6 at The Liacouras Center.

Temple’s road schedule starts in Annapolis, Maryland, against Navy at the Veteran’s Classic Nov. 10. Temple will then take on Albany, assistant coach Bobby Jordan’s former program, at the Barclays Center Dec. 10 as part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Brooklyn Showcase. The Owls will also play Virginia Commonwealth Dec. 16.

This season, the Owls head to Honolulu, Hawaii, for the Diamond Head Classic, starting Dec. 21. They will play Nevada and either Texas Christian or Old Dominion during the tournament.

The schedule also clarifies how the first-annual Big 5 Classic fits into the schedule. On Nov. 14, Temple starts its round-robin portion of the tournament at Drexel before playing La Salle Nov. 29 at home. The Owls will then play either Villanova, St. Joseph’s or Penn depending on the teams’ records.

Teams with the same record in each pod will play each other at the Big 5 Classic Dec. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I am extremely excited about our non-conference schedule,” wrote first-year head coach Adam Fisher in the statement. “Our staff did an excellent job of putting together a challenging schedule to help prepare us for the AAC. We look forward to having five games in the Liacouras Center in front of our home fans, and the great opportunity to play in two NBA arenas.”

Though its conference opponents have been announced, Temple’s conference schedule is not yet officially set.