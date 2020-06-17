Fran Dunphy to become acting Athletic Director

Dunphy led the Owls to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and is the third-winningest coach in program history.

Former Temple Men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy is set to become Temple University’s new Athletic Director, Temple Athletics announced today in a press release.

“Although this is a new role for Fran Dunphy, the truth is that he’s been a leader at Temple, in Philadelphia and in the nation for decades,” wrote President Richard Englert in the release. “From the court to the classroom, to his advocacy and philanthropic efforts, Fran has time and again proven his dedication to our university and our city, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make as acting director of athletics.”

Englert called Dunphy on the phone to offer him the position, and he was “happy to serve in any way,” Dunphy wrote.

Dunphy is not expected to be in consideration for the permanent job but “that could change,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The position opened when former Athletic Director Patrick Kraft left Temple to take a similar position at Boston College University on June 3.

Dunphy coached the Owls for 13 seasons amassing 270 total wins, ranking third in program history. He was named the American Athletic Conference coach of the year in both 2015 and 2016 and coached the Owls to eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

He retired from coaching after the 2018-2019 season after leading Temple to one last NCAA Tournament appearance.

