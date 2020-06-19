Student-athletes can return to campus on June 22

Athletics will be instituting a number of new COVID-19 practices like daily screening before workouts.

Temple University Athletics will allow student-athletes to return to campus on June 22 for voluntary workouts, they announced in a press release today.

“We are excited to welcome back our student-athletes to campus,” Patrick Kraft, the outgoing director of Athletics, wrote in the release. “As we developed our plans for a return to participation, we made the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff the top priority.”

Only essential staff will be allowed to attend voluntary workouts. This includes strength and conditioning staff members and athletic trainers, according to the release.

The news comes as the University continues to release plans about returning students to campus for the Summer II semester and the Fall semester.

Temple football is scheduled to hold a workout on June 22 and expects around 40 to 50 players to show up, said Fran Dunphy, who was named Temple’s new Director of Athletics on June 17.

Athletics is also instituting a number of new COVID-19 protocols. They will provide education on the virus, require staff and athletes to follow all social distancing guidelines, test every student-athlete before they work out and utilize the app HealthyRoster to screen athletes daily.

Tents with circulating fans will be placed at Edberg Olson Football Complex to cover training equipment. Athletics is adopting a policy of “single entrance and single exit” for all workout participants and have no more than 25 student-athletes working out at the same time, according to the release.

Protective equipment will be provided for medical staff and rules for mandatory mask-wearing will be instituted, according to the release.

