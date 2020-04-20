Gov. Wolf extends PA stay-at-home order

Hundreds gathered in Harrisburg to protest the extension of the stay-at-home order.

Gov. Tom Wolf extended a stay-at-home order for Pennsylvania until May 8, he announced at a press conference on Monday.



All stay-at-home orders in the state were originally going to be lifted on April 30.



Beginning today, state wine and spirits shops will offer curbside pickup as of Monday, Wolf said. Wolf said the state will monitor curbside pickup for the wine stores to evaluate if it is safe. If it goes well, Wolf will open up curbside pickup to other retail businesses.



“This is gonna help us determine if curbside pickup can be more broadly applied to a much more diverse retail landscape as well as to other industries,” Wolf said.



Wolf also announced that limited statewide construction with strict social distancing guidelines will begin on May 8. Wolf expanded the number of businesses that can sell products online with a bill he signed this afternoon, he said in a video on Twitter.



These announcements come after Pennsylvania was hit with 33,232 cases of COVID-19, The Temple News reported. There have been 1,204 deaths in the state due to the disease.



Hundreds of people gathered outside of the capitol in Harrisburg following a trend across the nation of demonstrating against stay-at-home order extensions, Spotlight PA reported.