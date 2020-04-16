Gov. Wolf to veto bill which would allow businesses to reopen

The bill was approved in Pa. Senate and House earlier this week.

Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to veto a bill that would allow businesses to reopen if they comply with guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.



The bill, SB 613, was approved by the Senate 29-21 on Wednesday, the Inquirer reported. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed SB 613 with a 105-97 vote on Tuesday with mostly Republican approval votes, The Temple News reported.



SB 613, which would take effect immediately, requires the governor to create a plan for all businesses to reopen if they follow CDC and CISA guidelines.

Four weeks ago, Gov. Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close, The Temple News reported.