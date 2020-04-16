NCAA allows Division I coaches to spend more virtual time with athletes

The NCAA will allow coaches to spend a maximum of eight virtual hours a week with student-athletes.

On Thursday, the NCAA announced its Council Coordination Committee voted to allow Division I coaches in all sports to have more virtual connection with their teams. This policy will take effect starting on Monday, April 20 and last until May 31.



“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said M. Grace Calhoun, the Council chair and athletic director at Penn.



Coaches can only spend eight virtual hours a week with student-athletes, according to a press release from the NCAA. They must only participate in “nonphysical countable activities” which can include film review, chalk talks and team meetings, according to the same press release.



The NCAA is also requiring student-athletes to be given at least one day a week off without any nonphysical countable activities.

