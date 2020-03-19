Main Campus buildings close as students, faculty stay at home

The university asked all non-essential staff to work from home on Monday.

Several buildings on Temple University’s Main Campus have closed or restricted their access in light of students, faculty and staff working remotely amid the spread of COVID-19.

What is COVID-19? COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December 2019. It causes respiratory illnesses. The disease has since spread to dozens of countries, and on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a panedemic.

The Student Center and TECH Center are closed, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News. The Charles Library will close to the public indefinitely at 6 p.m. tonight, according to its website.

Many academic buildings on campus are now card access only, Betzner wrote.

Temple announced on March 11 that it would move its classes online and that students not given permission by the university to remain would need to vacate on-campus housing by March 21, The Temple News reported. The number of students currently in residence halls continues to dwindle, Betzner wrote.

On Monday, the university asked all non-essential staff to stay home after Pennsylvania mandated all non-essential businesses to shut down for at least two weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 185 reported cases of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, in Pennsylvania.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.

