Gregory Mandel named Temple’s new senior vice president and provost

Temple University’s Board of Trustees approved Gregory Mandel, who has served as interim provost since August, as the university’s new senior vice president and provost at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“I look forward to working with President Wingard and our exceptional faculty and staff to deliver on the promise of an excellent, affordable education to a diverse student body that is primed for success long after graduation,” Mandel wrote in a press release.

President Jason Wingard appointed Mandel as interim provost while rearranging the university’s administration at the beginning of the academic year.

Before he was appointed interim provost, Mandel, who has been a faculty member since 2007, served as the Beasley School of Law’s dean for five years and is a Peter J. Liacouras Professor of Law. Mandel was also co-chair of the strategic planning Futures Committee with Klein College of Media and Communication Dean David Boardman.

Wingard also named Mandel, alongside Vice President for Public Affairs Valerie Harrison, to lead a task force on violence reduction strategies, where he will gather data on campus safety and gun violence, wrote Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson, in a press release.

JoAnne Epps served as provost before Mandel, and is taking a sabbatical before returning as a senior advisor to the President and a Beasley faculty member, The Temple News reported.

The provost is the chief academic officer at the university and oversees 17 schools and colleges and various campus services and handles both student and faculty affairs, The Temple News reported.

“With Greg officially named provost, we can continue universitywide efforts to build on an existing platform of excellence to ensure that when students graduate with Temple degrees, they have the skills and competencies to be leaders in their chosen fields,” Wingard wrote in the release.