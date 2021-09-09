Temple Ambler extends remote instruction through Sept. 14

Classes will be held remotely on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

Temple University’s Ambler Campus will resume in-person classes on Sept. 15 after extending remote instruction through Sept. 14, according to an alert issued Thursday evening.

Students should communicate with their professors about changes for their specific classes, like possible room relocations, according to the alert. Parking and bus schedule information will be provided early next week.

Only individuals directly involved in the recovery process are permitted to be on campus before Sept. 15, according to a message to the Temple community from Vicki Lewis McGarvey, vice provost for university college, and Beth Shepard-Rabadam, associate director of Temple Ambler.

Temple originally moved classes online for Ambler students through Sept. 10 after the campus sustained damages from a tornado on Sept. 1, The Temple News reported.

The tornado, which touched down across Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, significantly damaged Temple Ambler’s West Hall, the Ambler Learning Center and blew over several trees on the campus, The Temple News reported.