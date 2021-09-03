Temple Ambler to close through Sept. 10

Classes will be held online as scheduled as the campus is repaired and monitored for electrical damages.

Temple University’s Ambler Campus will remain closed through Sept. 10 while the campus is repaired and monitored for electrical damage in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s tornado, according to a university alert issued Friday evening.

All classes will be held online as scheduled, and all employees should arrange to work remotely, according to the alert.

People should avoid the Ambler campus until it reopens, the alert said.

“When we say stay at home and only essential employees should report to work, that is essential,” said Stephen Orbanek, a spokesman for the university. “A lot of things are being moved and the campus is not safe. Do not come to campus as it’s not safe.”

Multiple electrical companies will be visiting the campus next week to help repair the damages, Orbanek said.

The university will decide when the Ambler campus will reopen after evaluating how the repairs go next week, Orbanek said.

Certain campus bus services will be available on a modified schedule that can be found on the alert’s website, Orbanek said.

Tornadoes touched down across Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm that first made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, the New York Times reported.