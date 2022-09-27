Here are some ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Philadelphia

From on-campus events at Temple University to parades and dance performances in Philadelphia, there are several ways you can honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month was first introduced by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month-long holiday aims to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans as well as celebrate the history, culture, traditions and achievements of Americans whose ancestors originate from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Here are some ways for students, faculty, staff and community members to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month near Temple’s Main Campus and throughout Philadelphia.

Temple Events

Latinx Art: Representation, Exhibitions, and Institutions

The Tyler School of Art and Architecture and the College of Liberal Arts will host a Latinx art exhibition titled “Latinx Art: Representation, Exhibition, and Institutions” with guest speaker, Dr. Marcela Guerrero, the Jennifer Rubio Associate Curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. The event will take place on Oct. 6 at Tyler Room ARCH 104 at 6 p.m.

She will explain the ways Latinx art has been interpreted and represented in the different institutions where she has served. The lecture will conclude with an overview of Guerrero’s upcoming exhibition at the Whitney Museum titled “No existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria.”

Esencia Latina is a student-directed Latin dance troupe that will lead a Latin dance lesson and perform choreography Oct. 11 at Howard Gittis Student Center, Room 223 at 6 p.m. The event will be sponsored by the Department of Spanish and Portuguese and Esencia Latina.

¡Fenomenal! Rompeforma 1989-1996 – Film Screening

The Boyer College of Music and Dance, and the dance department, will host a documentary preview of “¡Fenomenal! Rompeforma” at the Conwell Dance Theatre. The documentary will highlight Latinx dance and performance festivals in Puerto Rico, with performances from the ’80s and ’90s.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with directors Merian Soto and Viveca Vázquez, author Mayra Santos-Febres and video artist Laura Sofía Pérez.

Citywide Events

Philadelphia Ballet: De Cerca at Esperanza Arts Center

On Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm. the Esperanza Arts Center will host a series of performances in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month featuring the Philadelphia Ballet. The program will include three solo performances, a duet from Paquita and an excerpt from “Don Quixote.” Tickets are required and can be purchased online.

iConexiones! Music from Cuba at Esperanza Arts Center

The Esperanza Arts Center will be hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Month performance featuring Orchestra 2001, Philadelphia’s community-led ensemble orchestra, on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The program features work by Cuban composers. Tickets are required and can be purchased online.

La Guagua 47’s Celebration of Latinx Artists at Taller Puertorriquena

On Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., Visit Philadelphia will host La Guagua 47’s Celebration of Latinx Artists to honor five artists from the Philadelphia region for their talent, artistic achievements and community contributions. The event will include Latinx cuisine, live music and dancing.