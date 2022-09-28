September 28: TUPD partnering with social work students?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Temple’s police department is creating a partnership with the School of Social Work to allow master’s students to accompany officers on mental health calls. The Temple News’ Digital Managing Editor Fallon Roth explains more about this partnership.

Studying abroad can be a great opportunity for college students but fees can make going overseas out of reach for some. Temple News freelance reporter Sophia Reis argues why students should consider studying abroad and how they can afford the programs.