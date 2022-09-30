Temple names dean of Lewis Katz School of Medicine

Dr. Amy Goldberg is the first female dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine after the university conducted a national search for Dr. John Daly’s replacement.

Dr. Amy Goldberg, interim dean of Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, has been named the new dean of the school after the university conducted a national search, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in an announcement to the Temple community Thursday.

Goldberg became interim dean of the medical school shortly after Dr. John Daly, LKSM’s former dean, died in March 2021.

“Every role I’ve had has been amazing — and now the most fantastic opportunity of all: to steward the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, a trailblazer with stunning potential for difference-making through medical education, community advocacy, and biomedical research,” Goldberg wrote in a press release.

An advocate against gun violence, she created multiple community-focused, anti-gun programs during her time at Temple through the Temple Safety Net, a compilation of initiatives to combat gun violence in Philadelphia.

“We have already seen remarkable progress at the Katz School these last 18 months with Amy at the helm,” Mandel wrote in the press release. “She is someone who is always thinking outside the box and looking for ways in which we can better serve our students.”

In October 2021, Goldberg introduced Point of Care Ultrasound, a tool used to show underneath a patient’s skin, to the Doctor of Medicine curriculum. She worked with the Office of Institutional Advancement to provide graduating MD students with their own POCUS.

Before becoming interim dean, Goldberg was director of Temple’s General Surgery Residency Program, chief of Trauma and Surgical Critical Care and chair of the Department of Surgery.

She was named as Temple’s first female chair of surgery in 2015 and is now the first female medical school dean in Temple’s history.

Goldberg is also a director on the American Board of Surgery, allowing her to lecture nationally.

She has been a part of the Temple community for decades, completing her residency in general surgery at Temple University Hospital. After completing her fellowship, Goldberg began working as a faculty member in 1991.

“Dr. Goldberg has cross disciplinary expertise and comprehensive command of operational functions at the school – and the savvy to lead it to new heights of innovation and difference-making,” wrote Temple President Jason Wingard in the press release.